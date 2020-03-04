Home

Clarence R. Chamberlain


2029 - 2020
Clarence R. Chamberlain Obituary
Clarence R. Chamberlain
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Clarence Ralph Chamberlain, 90, husband of 67 years to the late Elynor Fortune Chamberlain, entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at University Hospital.
His graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Westview Cemetery with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mr. Chamberlain was a US Army Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. He had a career in sales which was bolstered by his natural mechanical ability and a knack for being able to fix anything. Perhaps more impressive than his mechanical ability was his incredible memory. He was sharp as a tack until the day he died.
Survivors include his son, Glen Chamberlain (Carolyn); his daughter, Pam Odom (Steve); his granddaughters Ansley Lamb (Brett) and Kristen Chamberlain.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/5/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
