Clarence Ray Newby
Appling, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Mr. Clarence Ray Newby, 87, loving husband of 56 years to Barbara S. Newby.
He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and the Scaggs Sunday School Class. Ray was born in McDuffie County, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and graduated from the University of Georgia school of pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist in the Augusta area for many years. Ray spent his free time before he became sick, watching his two grandson's baseball and granddaughter's softball games. His sense of humor and quick wit made him the life of any event. He loved the Lord and his family.
Family members in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Holly Fox (Chris); his precious grandchildren: Christian Fox, Anna Grace Fox and Austin Fox; twin sister: Clara Sharpton (Jay), Lois McGahee; brothers-in-law: Robert H. Smith (Cindy), Charles S. Smith (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ray's devoted niece, Julie McCants, for taking such good care of him. He loved her like a daughter and would light up when she came into the room.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Rodger Murchison officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son. Should you like to honor Ray's life at the visitation or at the graveside, the family respectfully requests all attendees adhere to social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 108 SRP Drive, Ste. A, Evans, GA 30809 or www.alz.org
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020