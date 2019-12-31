|
|
Mr. Clarence Reeves. Jr..
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Clarence Reeves, Jr., entered into rest Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, with Reverend William B. Blount, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020