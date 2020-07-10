Clarence "Marvin" Stribling
Thomson, GA—Mr. Clarence "Marvin" Stribling, 79, of Salem Road, beloved husband of Jean Stribling, entered into rest July 09, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mr. Stribling, a native of Washington-Wilkes County, was the son of the late Buddy Stribling and Bessie Cosby Stribling. He was retired from Temple-Inland as a maintenance technician and was a member of Second Baptist Church. Mr. Stribling loved old cars, the mountains, scrambled eggs, enjoyed spending time with friends, and hanging out at McTier's Used Auto Parts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Helen Harris.
Survivors include his wife, "Mama Jean" Stribling; daughter, Pam Burnley; son, Travis Stribling (Chasidy); grandchildren, Crystal Fleming (Bo), Allen Smith (Jessica), and Alden Coleman; great grandchildren, Shayne Smith, Peyton Smith, Cutler Fleming, and Camden Fleming; brother, Charles Sam Stribling (Nina); sister, Diane Shivers; uncle, G. H. Cosby; and special sister, Marie Kelly-Ashley.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Brandon Furr officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetic Association, the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
. The family would like to express a special thank you to Christy and Netrice of Heartland Hospice for the care and kindness provided to Mr. Stribling and the family during his illness.
In consideration of current health concerns, chapel seating will be staggered, social distancing will be observed, and attendees are encouraged to bring facial masks.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clarence Marvin Stribling.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/11/2020