Deacon Clarence Todd Sr.
Augusta, GA—Deacon Clarence Todd Sr. entered into rest on July 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Willie Mae Todd; children, Clarence Todd, Jr., Dr. Yvonne Todd, Paulette Todd-Mitchell, Barbara Todd-Coleman (Ervin), Reginald Todd, Stevie Watts(Debra), Kimberly Todd-Turner, Byron Hall, Felicia Washington, Kim Timmons(James); son-in-law, Shevy Flowers, nieces, Ida Reed and JoAnn Todd-Peterson;25 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Today from 2 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits