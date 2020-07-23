1/1
Deacon Clarence Todd Sr.
Augusta, GA—Deacon Clarence Todd Sr. entered into rest on July 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Willie Mae Todd; children, Clarence Todd, Jr., Dr. Yvonne Todd, Paulette Todd-Mitchell, Barbara Todd-Coleman (Ervin), Reginald Todd, Stevie Watts(Debra), Kimberly Todd-Turner, Byron Hall, Felicia Washington, Kim Timmons(James); son-in-law, Shevy Flowers, nieces, Ida Reed and JoAnn Todd-Peterson;25 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Today from 2 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
good man
Loretta Hankerson
