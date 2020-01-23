Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church
38 Garrett Road
Edgefield, SC
Clarissa Garrett Glover

Clarissa Garrett Glover Obituary
Mrs. Clarissa Garrett Glover
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Clarissa Garrett Glover, wife to the late Clinton Glover, entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 38 Garrett Road, Edgefield, SC. Words of Comfort by Reverend Lewis Corley. The family will receive friends, Friday the 24th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
