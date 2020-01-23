|
|
Mrs. Clarissa Garrett Glover
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Clarissa Garrett Glover, wife to the late Clinton Glover, entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 38 Garrett Road, Edgefield, SC. Words of Comfort by Reverend Lewis Corley. The family will receive friends, Friday the 24th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020