Clarissa O. Williams
Mrs. Clarissa O. Williams
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Clarissa O. Williams, wife of James "Shoe" Williams, entered into rest on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the age of 92. Viewing will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Park
