Mrs. Clarissa O. Williams
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Clarissa O. Williams, wife of James "Shoe" Williams, entered into rest on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the age of 92. Viewing will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2020