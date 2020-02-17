|
|
Clark Rabun
Martinez, GA—Clark Rabun, 57, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Reverend Jerry Pitman officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Rabun, son of the late Katie Clark Rabun and Carl D. Rabun, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a lifelong resident of Augusta.
He is survived by his son, Clayton D. Rabun, of Augusta; his daughter, Savannah E. Rabun, of Martinez; his sister, Carla Wooten (Larry), of Grovetown; and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Wooten, Robert D. Brown, Matthew Deufel, Robert Spivey, Jr, Phil Raley, and Bill Raley.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020