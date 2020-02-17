Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Rabun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark Rabun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark Rabun Obituary
Clark Rabun
Martinez, GA—Clark Rabun, 57, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Reverend Jerry Pitman officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Rabun, son of the late Katie Clark Rabun and Carl D. Rabun, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a lifelong resident of Augusta.
He is survived by his son, Clayton D. Rabun, of Augusta; his daughter, Savannah E. Rabun, of Martinez; his sister, Carla Wooten (Larry), of Grovetown; and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Wooten, Robert D. Brown, Matthew Deufel, Robert Spivey, Jr, Phil Raley, and Bill Raley.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -