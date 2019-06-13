|
Mr. Claud N. Cooper Jr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Claud was a loving family man who enjoyed everything about sports. He loved cheering on his home teams; the Braves, Falcons and Bulldogs. Claud relished in telling his war stories from the Korean War serving as the expert demolition man. He was a member of South Haven Baptist Church. Claud took pride in serving his country and community. He worked devotedly for 30 years on the Richmond County Fire Department. He was a Lieutenant at the point of his retirement and also was a member of the Fireman's Association. Claud worked at Sears for 17 years and retired, then later he drove trucks for Brown and Akers motor lines.
Claud was preceded in death by his parents; Claud Cooper Sr. and Lillie Belle Williams; sister, Mildred Burnside; and brother, Richard "Bo" Hanley.
Left to cherish his precious memories is his loving wife of 66 years and 4 months, Lovell Cooper; his children Norman E. Cooper Sr. (Esther), James R. Cooper (Rachel), and Deborah Cooper Munson (Patrick); special family, Chase Cooper and Amy Dunaway; sisters, Elizabeth Nicholas (Billy), Emma Small and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home.
Funeral services with military and fireman honors will be held at 2pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Tate Wagner and Roscoe Priester will officiate and Norman Cooper Sr., James Cooper, Chase Cooper, Patrick Munson Jason Crowden and Robert Pruitt will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019