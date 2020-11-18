Mr. Claude Allen Blackstone
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Claude Allen Blackstone, 79, entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Mr. Blackstone retired from the United States Air Force. He was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia and was an avid golfer. Mr. Blackstone also had a sense of humor.,
Mr. Blackstone is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera Blackstone; parents, Claude and Cecil Blackstone. Survivors include his children, Edward Blackstone, David Blackstone (Danny) and Kevin Blackstone; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020