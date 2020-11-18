1/1
Claude Allen Blackstone
Mr. Claude Allen Blackstone
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Claude Allen Blackstone, 79, entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Mr. Blackstone retired from the United States Air Force. He was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia and was an avid golfer. Mr. Blackstone also had a sense of humor.,
Mr. Blackstone is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera Blackstone; parents, Claude and Cecil Blackstone. Survivors include his children, Edward Blackstone, David Blackstone (Danny) and Kevin Blackstone; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
