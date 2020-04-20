Home

Claude "Larry" Dart February 21, 1949 – April 15, 2020
Augusta, GA—Larry was the son of Pat and Melba Dart. He is survived by his mother Melba Dart, son Patrick, 2 grandchildren and fiancée Barbara Stevens. He was a good son, father and friend to many.
Larry lived in Augusta. He was a hard working painter and took pride in his work. He was an exceptional pool player, liked to travel and play cards. He loved God, and was a good Christian. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
