|
|
Mr. Claude Jack Smith entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at B. A. Williams Chapel with Reverend Stephen Smith officiating. Survivors are his wife, Betty Lee Smith, daughter, Ana Richardson, both of Snellville, GA, son Michael Smith of Belton, MO, sister Dorothy Chapman of NY, NY; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends this evening from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019