Claude "Slick" Lott Jr.


Claude "Slick" Lott Jr. Obituary
Funeral Services for Mr. Claude Lott, Jr will be held 2:00pm Thursday At the Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston.

Rev. John Gibson will officiate. Interment will be in the B&L Cemetery, Leesville, SC. He is survived by : five loving sisters, Johnnie Mae Morris, Ridge Spring, SC, Nora B. Moore, Ward, SC, Betty J. Seal, Long Beach, NY, Theora Gray, Johnston, SC and Annie L. Dinkins (Joe Dinkins) Johnston, SC two aunts, Annie Gibson Ridge Spring, SC and Pearl Lott, Edgefield, SC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019
