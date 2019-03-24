Claudia Day Thoresen passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born in Goodrich, Michigan on January 13, 1945 and spent her first 21 years of life in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Claudia was the third of three children born to Donald W. Day and Arileen McNeil Day. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Peggy Walter (Daniel) and brother Donald Day, Jr. (Pat).



Claudia attended the University of Michigan where she earned her Bachelor degree in Early Childhood Education. Claudia was married to LTC (R) Robert (Bob) Thoresen, PhD, on October 18, 1969 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. She was a devoted Army wife for over 23 years and faithful homemaker. Claudia also poured herself into the students whom she taught during her husband's multiple military assignments and finally at both Riverside and Lakeside Middle Schools in Evans, Georgia.



Family and friends were Claudia's love and joy. She loved to try new recipes and entertain at their home. Claudia also enjoyed gardening, crafting and traveling both near and far.



Claudia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert (Bob) Thoresen, and her three children- Eric Thoresen (Crista), Britt Clements (Brian), and Kurt Thoresen (Regan). She also leaves behind her 6 beloved grandchildren- Finn and Elin Thoresen, Colby and Brady Clements, and Cael and Everett Thoresen.



The family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son. Claudia will have a private funeral and burial with her family. She will be laid to rest at Georgia's National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.



The family wishes to thank all of those who lovingly cared for her over the last several years of her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Claudia's name to the , Augusta Regional Office, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809, 1800-272-3900. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









