Claudia Hamby
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, September 9, 2019, Mrs. Claudia Slater Hamby, 75, loving wife of 56 years to Cecil B. Hamby.
Mrs. Hamby was born in Martin, GA and was a graduate of Lavonia High School. She, along with Cecil, lived in Toccoa for 36 years and moved to Augusta to be with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons. She was a member of Warren Baptist Church and of the Everette, Roper, Wolfe Sunday School Class. Mrs. Hamby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always gave to others before herself.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughter: LaDawn Jones (Bill); grandsons: Peyton and Greyson Jones; brother: Frank Slater (Judy); sister: Daimy Keese (John); and she was preceded in death by parents: Pete and Vera Mae Slater; sisters: Lou Edna Ginn, ReVonda Decker; and brother: Herman Slater.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019