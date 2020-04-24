|
Claudia Harris
Martinez, GA—Claudia Jean Harris died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Claudia was born in Nashville, TN and graduated from Nashville South High School. She attended Tennessee Tech University where she met and married the young man who would become her husband for more than 65 years, Retired Army Lt. General Bruce Harris, a former Ft. Gordon and Signal School Commander.
Claudia loved her family and was devoted to all of them. Her children and grandchildren were her world and she lived to help, support and share in their lives at any opportunity. Claudia also leaves behind many close friends across the country who will miss her company and friendship. There are many lives who have been made better because of her.
In addition to her husband, Claudia is survived by four children: Bruce Harris Jr. (Leslie), Mary K. Brooks (Bob), Tim Harris (Becky), and Brad Harris (Dana); nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Alley; sister: Shirley Hopper; brother: Nathanael Alley; and grandson: Jordan Reed Harris.
The family held a private memorial service. An announcement for interment will be at a later date.
