Mrs. Claudia Jenkins Bush entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church with Rev. Ella Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Clemmie Bush Jr.; daughter, Francine Gresham; son, David Bush; sisters, Nettie (Homer) Williams, Glenda Williams, Bessie (Ricky) Henderson, Gloria Keaton; brothers, Eric Williams, Leroy Williams, Jr.; grandchildren, Amber Gresham, Denzel Gresham; aunts, Susie Brown, Carol Streeter; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019