Clay Googe


1968 - 2020
Clay Googe Obituary
Clay Googe
Evans, Georgia—Clay Googe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on April 3, 2020 at his residence.
Clay was born October 4, 1968 to Nancy H. Googe and the late Clayton W. Googe, Sr.
He graduated form Evans High School in 1987, Lettering in Varsity Football and Baseball.
He attended West Georgia College, Carrolton, Georgia, where he also Lettered in Varsity Football.
Clay finally completed his education, and was a pipefitter for Local 150 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He was the grandson of the late Lonnie C. & Billie P. Googe, and Charlie & Nancy H. Hayden.
He leaves behind his sister, Blaine Beale (Ricky); and two nephews Justin R. Beale; M. Adam Beale; and niece Riley A. Beale.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Abilene Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abilene Baptist Church or Alliance Hospice.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
