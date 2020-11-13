1/
Clay Walden
Waynesboro, Ga—Jonathan "Clay" Walden, 63, entered into rest Friday, November 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Sunday, November 15 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Monday, November 16 at Botsford Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531) You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
