Clayton Clark
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Clayton Thomas Clark, 57 of Cedar Rd., Lincolnton entered into rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Double Branches Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm at Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton.
Mr. Clark, born on November 1, 1962 in Augusta, grew up in Evans and attended Evans High School. Following graduation in 1980, he joined the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union of the CSRA Local 150. Around 1997, Clay opened Clark's Plumbing and operated the business until shortly after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Augusta 2009. He was a member of Double Branches Baptist Church. During his life, Clay endured much grief with the tragic loss of his wife Angelia in 1998, his father Harold's death in 2005 and his son Austin "Eli" Clark's extended illness with cancer and death in 2014. Through all of the challenges that he experienced, his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for his family and friends never wavered.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Partridge Clark; daughter, Allie C. Driver and husband Jared; sons, Caleb Clark, Seth Clark and wife Keele' all of Lincolnton; sisters, Cassy Stringfield and husband Ricky of Evans and Candy C. Smith and husband Elliott of Lincolnton; brother, Chris Clark and wife Jill of Lincolnton; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gracey Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Beth Stringfield of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Finley Ann Driver, Cole Clark, Carter Clark, Bryce Driver and Cara Mae Clark.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clayton T. Clark.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019