|
|
Clayton Googe
Evans, Georgia—Clayton Googe, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 13, 2020, husband of Nancy Hayden Googe.
Clayton was born in Allendale, SC., He was a Chemical Operator for Olin Corporation, and was in the National Guard, he was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. "He loved the Lord" and loved life to the fullest.
Additional survivors include his son, Clay Googe; daughter, Blaine Beale (Ricky); three grandchildren, Justin, Adam & Riley Beale.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Abilene Baptist Church with Reverend Terry Doss officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020