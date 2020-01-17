Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Abilene Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Googe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Googe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Googe Obituary
Clayton Googe
Evans, Georgia—Clayton Googe, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 13, 2020, husband of Nancy Hayden Googe.
Clayton was born in Allendale, SC., He was a Chemical Operator for Olin Corporation, and was in the National Guard, he was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. "He loved the Lord" and loved life to the fullest.
Additional survivors include his son, Clay Googe; daughter, Blaine Beale (Ricky); three grandchildren, Justin, Adam & Riley Beale.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Abilene Baptist Church with Reverend Terry Doss officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -