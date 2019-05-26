Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Cleo Fryer
Cleo Fryer Obituary
Ms. Cleo Fryer entered into rest on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr. officiating. Survivors are her sister, Thelma Turner; niece, Pamela Williams; nephews, Bruce(Deidra) Fryer, Herbert(Mamie Jo) Fryer, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Ms. Fryer may be viewed on Monday from 1 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019
