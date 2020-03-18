Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Transforming Lives Bible Church
2439 Peach Orchard Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleola Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleola Tillman Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleola Tillman Hall Obituary
Cleola Tillman Hall
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Cleola Tillman Hall, wife of General L. Hall Jr., gained her heavenly wings Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Liberty Regional Medical Center, Hinesville Ga.
Mrs. Hall leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted husband, General L. Hall, Jr and sons Christopher Hall and Stephen Hall.
Funeral Services will be 2:00p.m. Friday March 20, 2020, at Transforming Lives Bible Church, 2439 Peach Orchard Road. Pastor James Kendrick Sr. will be officiating. Interment to follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hall may be viewed Thursday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/18/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -