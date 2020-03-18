|
Cleola Tillman Hall
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Cleola Tillman Hall, wife of General L. Hall Jr., gained her heavenly wings Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Liberty Regional Medical Center, Hinesville Ga.
Mrs. Hall leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted husband, General L. Hall, Jr and sons Christopher Hall and Stephen Hall.
Funeral Services will be 2:00p.m. Friday March 20, 2020, at Transforming Lives Bible Church, 2439 Peach Orchard Road. Pastor James Kendrick Sr. will be officiating. Interment to follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hall may be viewed Thursday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020