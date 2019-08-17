|
|
Clesie Ann Adams
Augusta, GA—Clesie Ann Adams, 75, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on August 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Whole Life Ministries, Augusta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Whole Life Ministries. Clesie is survived by one sister, 3 children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday, August 18, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019