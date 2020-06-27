Clifford B. Dawson
SFC (Retired) Clifford B. Dawson
Augusta, GA.—SFC (Retired) Clifford B. Dawson, entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was adored by his wife of 65 years, Mrs, Johnnie B. Dawson, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 2nd in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, S.C., with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1st, from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
June 25, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy. May God surround you with his Love and Comfort you and give you Peace. Andre`and Willette Carter (Cousin Penny)
Willette Carter
Family
