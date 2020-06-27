SFC (Retired) Clifford B. Dawson
Augusta, GA.—SFC (Retired) Clifford B. Dawson, entered into rest Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was adored by his wife of 65 years, Mrs, Johnnie B. Dawson, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 2nd in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, S.C., with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1st, from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.