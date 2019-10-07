The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Clifford Duane Small


1939 - 2019
Clifford Duane Small Obituary
Clifford Duane Small
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Clifford Duane Small, age 80, entered into rest Saturday, October 05, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. Mr. Small was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was the owner operator of Miracle Fence Company.
Family members include a son, James Duane Small of Opelika, AL and a daughter, Traci A. "Bear" Watkins of Opelika, AL, and 3 grandchildren, Danielle Harris, Devyn W. Watkins, and James T. Fortson.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/08/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
