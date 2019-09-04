Home

Clifford Henley
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Thankful Baptist Church
Rev. Clifford Henley Sr.


2019 - 2019
Rev. Clifford Henley Sr. Obituary
Rev. Clifford Henley Sr.
Augusta, Ga.—Rev. Clifford Henley Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thankful Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Waters officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Wilburn Henley, son, Clifford(Michelle) Henley Jr., daughters, Lois Henley Jennings and Sara Henley Dorsey, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister, Gloria Charthern, brothers, Edward Henley, Stanley Henley and a host of other relatives, Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
