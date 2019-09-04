|
|
Rev. Clifford Henley Sr.
Augusta, Ga.—Rev. Clifford Henley Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thankful Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Waters officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Wilburn Henley, son, Clifford(Michelle) Henley Jr., daughters, Lois Henley Jennings and Sara Henley Dorsey, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister, Gloria Charthern, brothers, Edward Henley, Stanley Henley and a host of other relatives, Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019