Clifford W. Bowers Jr.
Appling, GA—Mr. Clifford William Bowers, Jr., beloved husband of the late Mary Sanders Bowers, passed away on Saturday, December 21st.
Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Cliff was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and Wofford College. He met Mary in high school in Augusta, married in college, and remained a devoted husband until her passing 56 years later.
Early on he worked for the FAA, owned the Village Hallmark Haus in Augusta, and finished his professional career as an R&D engineer.
Cliff was an active contributor to the community - as an Eagle Scout during his youth, Scout leader as a parent, and with the Wesley UMC Men in Missions during retirement. When he wasn't helping people, he enjoyed a quiet book, caring for his garden, and fellowship with friends like the Canterbury Bourbon Society.
He is survived by his three children, Dr. Cliff Bowers III (Laura), Lynn Hackett (Shawn), Andrew Bowers (Sabrina), and three beloved grandchildren. Additional survivors include his brothers John Bowers (Kathy), David Bowers, and sister Betsy Head (Allen), sister-in-law Kay Horney (Lynn), and brother-in-law Sandy Sanders, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior at the church. Pallbearers will be Tom Horner, Jody Dowdy, Charlie Bragg, Craig Miracle, Steve Tomlin and Mark Jones.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Men in Missions, 825 North Belair Road Evans, Georgia.
