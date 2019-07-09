|
|
Clifton Lester Boyd, 95, passed peacefully from this life to his eternal home in the presence of his Heavenly Father July 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Jean Clark Boyd, Aiken. Born December 16, 1923 to the late Millie B. Boyd and Annie Pearson Boyd, Mr. Boyd lived nearly his entire life in Graniteville, a community to which he was very dedicated. Mr. Boyd retired from Graniteville Company, Gregg Dyeing and Finishing Plant, after 46 years of service. He continued another decade to work part-time with several textile companies as a consultant. During that time, he and his wife also enjoyed traveling extensively with family and friends. Until they were limited by failing health in recent years, Mr. and Mrs. Boyd were faithful in serving their Lord along with their Christian brothers and sisters at Kalmia Hill Chapel, Aiken. Additional survivors include son Dr. Clifton Clark Boyd, Graniteville; daughter Leslie B. Gunter, Graniteville; grandsons Andrew Gunter (Lisa), Brandon, MS, and Zachary Gunter (Amanda), Graniteville; two great-grandsons, Judah Gunter and Asher Gunter, Brandon, MS; sister Shirley B. Corley (Kyle), Graniteville; and many loving nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was predeceased by a sister Margie B. Hicks, brothers Marvin Boyd and Kenneth Boyd, and son-in-law J. Russell Gunter. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening July 9, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street, Graniteville. A celebration of Mr. Boyd's life and homegoing will be held at the chapel of the funeral home Wednesday morning July 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock am. Pastor Bill Gustafson of North Augusta Bible Chapel and a nephew, Rev. Wayne Hicks, will officiate; pall bearers will be Mr. Boyd's other nephews: Russell Boyd, Dr. Richard Boyd, Kenny Joe Boyd, Kevin Corley, Christopher Corley, and Kenneth Boyd, Jr. Interment will follow in the historic Graniteville Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make memorial donations to Gideons International, which distributes free copies of the Bible around the world. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville SC, 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019