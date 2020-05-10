|
Clinton Reid
Augusta, Ga.—Sergeant Clinton Reid entered into rest on May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life. Clinton was a U.S. Army veteran. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, brother, Nathaniel D. Reid; sister, Christine (Bobby) Cole; stepdaughter, Sabrina (Courtney, Sr.) Rose; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five aunts, two uncles, friend and companion, Diane Mayes and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 11, 2020