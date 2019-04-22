|
|
Margaret "Clyde" Radford Holley, 88, loving wife of 62 years to the late William Cicero "Dub" Holley, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 19, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Wrens Baptist Church with Dr. Stan Littleton and Rev. Carson Fellows officiating. Interment will follow in Wrens Memorial Gardens.
Clyde was also preceded in death by her son, Keith Holley; grandson, Will Holley; parents, Willie and Lucile Evans Radford; and siblings, Ray Radford, Myrtle Larimer and Shirley Bailey. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Holley and Mark Holley; grandchildren, Kenneth Holley Jr., Trent Holley (Ashley), Travis Beckworth, Stephanie Stewart and Kimberly McCarthy; great grandchildren, Asher Holley, Addie Holley and EmmeKate Holley; daughter-in-law, Susan Holley; in-laws, nephews, nieces, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Emory Clements, Jeff Gay, Raymond James, Bill Newsome, Randy Smith and Ray Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lucy Howard Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Wrens Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 588, Wrens GA 30833.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Margaret "Clyde" Radford Holley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019