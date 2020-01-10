|
Coach Danny Black "Pop"
Martinez, GA—Coach Danny Black "Pop" went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 73. Danny was born December 17, 1946, to Harvey Daniel Black, Sr., and Martha Smith Black in Gastonia, N.C. Early in his life, his family moved to Savannah, GA. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1965, Brewton Parker Junior College in 1967, and Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, in 1969. Danny has lived in Martinez for the majority of his life with his loving wife, Jayne and two sons.
In high school, he received a scholarship from Brewton Parker to play both basketball and baseball. While there, he was named MVP for both sports during his sophomore year. At Brewton Parker, Danny met the love of his life, his beloved and devoted wife, Jayne Garrett. They were married almost 53 years at the time of his death. Danny and Jayne then moved to Austin Peay University where Danny played baseball for two years before graduating. He began his teaching and coaching career at Montgomery County High School (1969-1971) in Mt. Vernon, GA. Then, he moved to Augusta to teach and coach at the following high schools: Aquinas (1971-1973), Evans (1973-1977), Hephzibah (1977-1980), Evans (1980-1996), and Greenbrier (1996-2002), where he retired. During his playing and coaching career, he won numerous championships and awards. He opened the basketball program at Greenbrier with the purpose of having the opportunity to coach with his son Garrett. This move was the highlight of his coaching career. His son was his assistant in basketball for five years before Danny became the scout for Garrett's basketball and softball teams. During Danny's career he coached football, basketball and baseball.
In addition to his love of teaching and coaching basketball, Danny was an avid golfer who could often be found on the golf course with his friends, sons, and especially his grandsons. As a huge fan of the Masters Golf Tournament, Danny worked at the Masters for 36 years. He loved going on golf trips to Sky Valley, GA with his sons and grandchildren. He also loved his weekly card nights with his special group of longtime friends.
Over his noted career, his impact on both fellow coaches and his former players represent the special man he was, as evident by the loving, caring, and positive comments and stories from those who knew and loved him. Dear friend Teddy Roberts often commented, "If you couldn't get along with Danny Black, you couldn't get along with anyone." Danny Black was a man who was more interested in doing the right thing. When it came to his players winning was important, but not as important as developing the character of his players. He shared this philosophy with the coaches who worked with him and for the coaches he mentored, especially his son. Danny genuinely cared for people, his warm affectionate personality, smile and sense of humor attracted people to him.
He is survived by his wife: Jayne Garrett Black; his son: Daniel Garrett (Becky) and their children: Abbigail Elizabeth (Abby), Brett Daniel, Carsyn MacKenzie, Andrew Parker, and Brady Garrett Black; and his son: Christopher Daniel (Beth); and their children: Theodora (Teddie) (Michael) Garnett and Anna Grace Black. Surviving Danny is his younger brother: Bill (Charlotte) Mt. Vernon, GA. Preceding him in death were his parents: Harvey Daniel Black, Sr., Martha Smith Black; and his beloved four legged friends, Pup, Buddy and Scottie.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Funeral Home located at 214 Davis Road (Augusta). Funeral services will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at West Acres Baptist Church located at 555 Gibbs Road, Evans, GA. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park located at 2601 Wheeler Road immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Brett Black, Andrew Black, and Brady Black; nephews: Ben Black, and Ashley Black, and special friends to the family: Ed Williams, Richie Ward and Michael Holder. Honorary pallbearers will be any coaches who coached with Danny Black at the following high schools: Montgomery County (1969-1971), Aquinas (1971-1973), Evans (1973-1977), Hephzibah (1977-1980), Evans (1980-1996), and Greenbrier (1996-2002).
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Greenbrier Athletic Foundation, "Coach Danny Black", 5114 Riverwood Parkway, Evans, GA 30809.
