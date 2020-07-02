1/1
Coach Mary Jane Atchison Garner
1949 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 02, 2020, Mrs. Mary Jane Atchison Garner, 70, loving wife of 50 years to Mr. Forrest Garner.
Mary Jane was a long time Laney High School teacher and coach.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pine View Baptist Church with Rev. John Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will follow at Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawfordville, GA at 2:00 P.M.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church DFR, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Augusta, GA 30907 or The Gideons International Axillary, P.O. Box 14774, Augusta, GA 30919-0774.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pine View Baptist Church
JUL
6
Interment
02:00 PM
Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
