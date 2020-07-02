Coach Mary Jane Atchison Garner
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 02, 2020, Mrs. Mary Jane Atchison Garner, 70, loving wife of 50 years to Mr. Forrest Garner.
Mary Jane was a long time Laney High School teacher and coach.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pine View Baptist Church with Rev. John Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will follow at Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawfordville, GA at 2:00 P.M.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church DFR, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Augusta, GA 30907 or The Gideons International Axillary, P.O. Box 14774, Augusta, GA 30919-0774.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits