Coach Mary Jane Garner
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 02, 2020, Mrs. Mary Jane Garner, 70, loving wife of Mr. Forrest Garner.
Mary Jane was a long time Laney High School teacher and coach.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pine View Baptist Church with Rev. John Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will follow at Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawfordville, GA at 2:00 P.M.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church DFR, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Augusta, GA 30907 or The Gideons International Axillary, P.O. Box 14774, Augusta, GA 30919-0774.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
