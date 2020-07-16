1/1
Codie Dawn Wheat
1991 - 2020
Miss Codie Dawn Wheat
Graniteville, SC—Codie Dawn Wheat, 29, entered into rest on July 8, 2020. Codie loved spending time at the beach, the lake but especially spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Henry Wheat.
She is survived by her father, Mike Wheat; a brother, Zack Wixon; her grandparents, Diane and Ernest Arrington and Ben and Marvail Abney; her cousins: Morgan, Derrick, Ashton, Lakin, Heath, Logan, Kaitlyn, and Carter; her aunt, Renae Wheat Enlow and her uncles, William Jeffery Wheat and Travis John Wheat.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 until 7 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829 with a Celebration of Life service following in the chapel.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Wheat family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07-17-2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
