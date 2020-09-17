Cody Michael White
Augusta, Georgia—
Cody Michael White, 24, entered into rest September 13, 2020 at his residence.
He has lived most of his life in Augusta, Ga., born February 20, 1996 in Waycross, Georgia.
Survivors include his mother and step father, Cristy Jeffers White and Rich Mutispaugh; maternal grandmother, Joyce Harvey; brothers, Jeffrey White, Dylan Mutispaugh and Nicholas Mutispaugh; sister, Taylor White; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at McNeill Funeral Home.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2020