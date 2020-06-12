Colonel (Ret.) Frank Benton Allen
Waynesboro, GA—Colonel (Ret.) Frank Benton Allen, age 81, passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2020 in Waynesboro, GA.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy Minyard Allen, his two daughters, Rhonda Clark of Knoxville, TN and Ashley Buckley (Bill) of Woodbridge, four grandchildren, Michael and Kelsey Clark of TN, and Natalie and Trace Buckley of VA. He also leaves behind several stepchildren and two step granddaughters, all of whom were the light of his life, sister Alice Montgomery and husband Joe, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Billie Sapp Edenfield of Waynesboro, father John Allen of Perkins, beloved brother Jack Allen, and widowed by the passing of his previous wife Sun Hae (Sunni) Allen of South Korea.
As a military officer and aviator, Frank served in the U.S. Army for 38 years. He served two tours in Vietnam, rose through the ranks completing OCS, obtaining a bachelor's degree and Master's Degree, both in Business Administration, and graduating from the U.S. Army War College. For four years he served as Post Commander of Camp Red Cloud in Uijeongbu, South Korea before becoming commander of the U.S. Army garrison at Fort McPherson, Atlanta (which included commanding Fort Gillem, GA and Fort Buchanan, PR) prior to his retirement in 1993.
His awards and decorations include two Legions of Merit, three Army Meritorious Service Medals, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and 13 Air medals. He was awarded the Expert Infantryman Badge, was Airborne qualified, was a Master Army Aviator and was inducted into the National Infantry Museum in Fort Benning, GA in the 1990's.
A graveside ceremony will be held Sunday, June 14, at 2pm at Magnolia Cemetery in Waynesboro. Burke Memorial Gardens is handling arrangements, memorials may be made to the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church, where Frank was a devoted member and Wimberly House Ministries, Inc., an organization dear to his heart, or a charity of your choice.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 13, 2020
Waynesboro, GA—Colonel (Ret.) Frank Benton Allen, age 81, passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2020 in Waynesboro, GA.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy Minyard Allen, his two daughters, Rhonda Clark of Knoxville, TN and Ashley Buckley (Bill) of Woodbridge, four grandchildren, Michael and Kelsey Clark of TN, and Natalie and Trace Buckley of VA. He also leaves behind several stepchildren and two step granddaughters, all of whom were the light of his life, sister Alice Montgomery and husband Joe, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Billie Sapp Edenfield of Waynesboro, father John Allen of Perkins, beloved brother Jack Allen, and widowed by the passing of his previous wife Sun Hae (Sunni) Allen of South Korea.
As a military officer and aviator, Frank served in the U.S. Army for 38 years. He served two tours in Vietnam, rose through the ranks completing OCS, obtaining a bachelor's degree and Master's Degree, both in Business Administration, and graduating from the U.S. Army War College. For four years he served as Post Commander of Camp Red Cloud in Uijeongbu, South Korea before becoming commander of the U.S. Army garrison at Fort McPherson, Atlanta (which included commanding Fort Gillem, GA and Fort Buchanan, PR) prior to his retirement in 1993.
His awards and decorations include two Legions of Merit, three Army Meritorious Service Medals, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and 13 Air medals. He was awarded the Expert Infantryman Badge, was Airborne qualified, was a Master Army Aviator and was inducted into the National Infantry Museum in Fort Benning, GA in the 1990's.
A graveside ceremony will be held Sunday, June 14, at 2pm at Magnolia Cemetery in Waynesboro. Burke Memorial Gardens is handling arrangements, memorials may be made to the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church, where Frank was a devoted member and Wimberly House Ministries, Inc., an organization dear to his heart, or a charity of your choice.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 13, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.