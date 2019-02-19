Home

Connie Giddens Rabun


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Giddens Rabun Obituary
Mrs. Connie Giddens Rabun, 63, entered into rest February 17, 2019.

Mrs. Rabun was a native of Eastman, Georgia, the daughter of the late John Giddens and the late Earnestine Rozar Giddens. She was a long-time resident of Warren and McDuffie Counties. Mrs. Rabun obtained a bachelor's degree in Education from Georgia College and a Media Specialist master's degree from the University of Georgia. She taught in both the McDuffie and Warren County school systems and retired as a Media Specialist. Mrs. Rabun was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church and had previously served as the Choir Director and Communion Steward and was an accomplished vocalist.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Rusty Rabun; daughter, Jenie Reese Christopher (Marc) of Kennesaw, GA; step-son, Shane Rabun (Michelle) of Avera, GA; step-daughter, Kathy Hoover (Jason) of Thomson, GA; brother, John Giddens (Jolene) of Cochran, GA; sisters, Marsha Lynn Mullis (Neil) of Chapel Hill, NC and Mary Beth Grenade (Cecil) of Lakeland, FL; 2 grandchildren, Reese Thomas Christopher and Kylie Jane Christopher; and 7 step-grandchildren, Makay Hoover, Micah Hoover, Matthew Hoover, Hunter Rabun, Fisher Rabun, Ryder Rabun and Mirabelle Rabun; niece, Rachel Darran and her daughter, Charlotte; and nephew, Andy Grenade and daughter, Olivia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Rev. Mickey Moss officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to the Macedonia United Methodist Church.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Connie Rabun.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
