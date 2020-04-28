|
|
Connie Sheffield
Edgefield, South Carolina—Connie Jean Sheffield of Edgefield, SC entered into rest at University Hospital on April 24, 2020.
Connie was born in Detroit Michigan September 17,1949 to the late John and Sylvia Bianchi. Beloved sister of Lenora(Frank), Julie (Jim) and Roger (Mary)
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years David Sheffield. Two daughters Kasie and Karla(Greg) and her granddaughters Bianka, Alyssa and Alexis , Arica (Josh), Adryan (Ben) and three great granddaughters Lilly Grace, Sawyer Kate and Liza Jane.
Connie was retired from Doctors Hospital of Augusta where she worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years, teaching and mentoring young nurses. She was a caregiver to all who knew her, she loved to crochet, bake and be with her girls.
She was well loved and her family always knew of her love and devotion to them. The love that she gave her family makes us strong. She was always thinking of her family's happiness.
Due to the current situation no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be planned in the future
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 29, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020