Constance Dandridge Sawyer

Constance Dandridge Sawyer Obituary
Constance Dandridge Sawyer, 64 departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Augusta, Ga in the comfort of her home. Born November 12, 1954 in Augusta, Georgia to Katie and the late Charlie Dandridge. She graduated from Lucy Craft Laney High School in 1972. She married the late Ronald Sawyer and had two twin daughters Britany and Bridgette Sawyer. Public viewing with beheld on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-7p at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 314 Laney Walker Boulevard Ext Augusta, GA 30901. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11am at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church 405 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019
