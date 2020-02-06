Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Constance K. "Connie" Bennett

Constance "Connie" K. Bennett
Augusta, GA—Constance "Connie" K. Bennett, 77, wife of 57 years to Chesley Bennett, entered into rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020. at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bennett, daughter of the late Opal Glynn Sills King and Emory Odell King, was a native of Augusta. She retired after 34 years from Human Resources at Gracewood State School and Hospital, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Chesley, she is survived by her brothers, Danny King (Liz), of Hollyhill, FL, and Larry King (Tina), of Augusta; her sister, Hazel Dianne King, of Augusta; and her nieces, Jamie King, of Aubrey, TX, and Candice Cox, of Macon.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Chance, Randall Key, Lovett Bennett, Jr., Ben Panzella, Keith Saxon, and Steve Smitherson.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Fleming Masonic Lodge.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2510 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
