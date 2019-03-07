Home

Constance Z. Ridley

Constance Z. Ridley Obituary
Constance Z. Ridley

Graveside Service for Constance Z. Ridley will be on Friday, March 08, 2019 at PM at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Born Feb. 02, 1936 in Augusta, Ga., passed away on Nov. 17, 2018 in Anchorage, Alaska where she had resided for the past 25 years.

Connie was a beautiful pianist and sang in the Immaculate Conception Church most of her young life. After high school, she attended New York University (NYU) where she majored in German. She worked for a prestigious law firm in New York as a German Interpreter.

She is survived by Brothers: Charles (Wife Ferne) of Glendale, AZ., John (Wife) Jackie of Kennesaw, GA., Sisters: Harriet Wilson of Sugar Hill, GA., Maria Smith of Martinez, GA., and Julia P. Peace of Douglasville, GA. Her ashes will be buried in the family cemetery in Augusta, Ga.,
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
