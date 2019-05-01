|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cordelia Dowdle Medlock, 92, who entered into rest April 29, 2019 will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Skip Myers officiating. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Medlock was a native of Clarks Hill having made the Merriwether Community her life-long residence. She was a life-long active member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir, served as a Sunday School Teacher, Women on Missions Director, a Nursery Worker and other responsibilities. Mrs. Medlock retired from Sears with 28 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Harris E. Medlock, Sr., her parents, R. L. and Lydia Nanney Dowdle, Sr., a brother, R. Lee Dowdle, Jr. and a sister, Alice Dowdle Thompson.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Harris E. "Gene" and Robin Medlock, Jr., Augusta; a granddaughter, Amy Medlock-Greene and her husband, Joseph, Irmo, SC; three greatgrandchildren, Mallory Greene, Ian Greene and John Paul Greene; a sister-in-law, Beverly Dowdle, Clarks Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the funeral home this Wednesday afternoon until 6 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
The family expresses special appreciation to the staff of Comfort Keepers and Evelyne Brown, Denise and Tommy Ingram and Tanya Ware for their loving care of Mrs. Medlock.
Memorials may be made to the General Fund of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, South Carolina 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019