Cordero Rodriquez Bland
Cordero Rodriquez Bland
North Augusta, SC—Cordero Rodriquez Bland, entered into rest September 12, 2020 at University Hospital. Entombment services will be held 10 am Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens And Mausoleum with the Rev. Alexander Pope, Jr., officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Cordero was a 2011 graduate of North Augusta High School where he played football. He was employed by Wal-Mart in the Tire & Lube Department. He was a member of First Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Samoyia Cynthia Bland, Sa'miya Bland and Ca'miya Bland and their mother, Asha Samoyia Holley; his sister, Cardazia R. Bland; brothers, John (Linda) Broadwater and Bernard Dent; his grandmother, Lula M. Ramsey; his grandfather, Luvern Bland; aunts, Sarah Dent, Josephine Dent, Mary Dent, Erica Jones, Lola (Dwight) Holloway and Carol Williams; uncles, James (Willye) Dent and Cedrick (Krystal) Williams;
godmother, Wanda (Donel) Madison; godson, Reshaun Johnson, Jr.; a host of cousins and friends. Viewing will be held Sunday from 1-6 pm at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 19, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
