Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
(229) 226-6331
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park Cemetery
2601 Wheeler Rd
Augusta, GA
View Map
Corine Gaffney Obituary
Corine Kirby Gaffney, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away in Phoenix, AZ, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her parents, Shellie Mae and Horace Greeley Kirby, and her son, Daniel Thomas Gaffney. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gaffney Trueblood, her son, Timothy J. Gaffney, daughter in law, Jocelyn Gaffney, grandchildren Timette Trueblood Nevala (Kyle), Nicole W. Trueblood, Daniel J. Trueblood (Camille), Mckenna Gaffney and Savannah Gaffney and great grandchildren Rowan Nevala, Liam Nevala and Murry Holmes. She is also survived by sisters, Margie Hall, Millie Davis (Gene), Helen English (Ernie) and Alma L. (Sunshine) Mason (Brick).

Known as 'Gran' to her children and grandchildren, Corine was born in Emanuel County, Georgia, near Swainsboro, on July 18, 1933. In 1969, Corine settled in Augusta, GA, and for the next thirty-five years, raised her children and went to school to become a radiology technician, working at the VA Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital. In 2004, she relocated to Thomasville, GA, to be closer to her beloved sisters and in 2014, she moved to Phoenix to be near her son, Tim.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at Allen & Allen Funeral Home, 110 W. Hansell Street, Thomasville, Georgia on Friday, February 8, 2019. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the service starts at 11:00 a.m. There will be a graveside service for Ms. Gaffney at Westover Memorial Park Cemetery, 2601 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019
