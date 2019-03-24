|
Mrs. Corine "Cokie" Warren made the peaceful transition from this life into presence of God on March 17, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Tomas Beroch as celebrant. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park . Mrs. Warren attended Atlanta University, Lamar University Hospital School of Nursing, Medical College of Virginia and Morris Brown College. She leaves to celebrate her legacy, Jan (Dorothy) Mullins, Celestine Davis, Tracey (Michael) Mullins-Grayson, Daniel (Sonnetta) Sturkey, Denise Hickson, and a host of cousins and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Hope, Catholic Social Services, 811 - 12th St. Augusta, Georgia, 30901. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019