Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Corine Warren
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:15 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Corine Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corine "Cokie" Warren


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Corine "Cokie" Warren Obituary
Mrs. Corine "Cokie" Warren made the peaceful transition from this life into presence of God on March 17, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Tomas Beroch as celebrant. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park . Mrs. Warren attended Atlanta University, Lamar University Hospital School of Nursing, Medical College of Virginia and Morris Brown College. She leaves to celebrate her legacy, Jan (Dorothy) Mullins, Celestine Davis, Tracey (Michael) Mullins-Grayson, Daniel (Sonnetta) Sturkey, Denise Hickson, and a host of cousins and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Hope, Catholic Social Services, 811 - 12th St. Augusta, Georgia, 30901. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now