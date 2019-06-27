Home

Corinthes Linell Blount


Mr. Corinthes Linell Blount entered into rest on June 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on June 29, 2019 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Blount , Mildred Blount, James Leach, brothers, Vernon Blount Sr., Gregory L. Blount. Survivors are a daughter, Demetress Williams; siblings, Lawanda Moody, LeSure (Terry) Walker, LaZaleus Leach, Rostrellis (Sheryl) Leach, Senta Leach; and a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019
