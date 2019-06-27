|
Mr. Corinthes Linell Blount entered into rest on June 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on June 29, 2019 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Blount , Mildred Blount, James Leach, brothers, Vernon Blount Sr., Gregory L. Blount. Survivors are a daughter, Demetress Williams; siblings, Lawanda Moody, LeSure (Terry) Walker, LaZaleus Leach, Rostrellis (Sheryl) Leach, Senta Leach; and a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019