Cornelia Calvert Robertson Verdery
Augusta, GA—Cornelia Calvert Robertson Verdery, beloved wife of Albert Brantley Verdery, Jr. (Pete), entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born October 15, 1942 in Hampton, Va., the eldest daughter of Lyman Hall Robertson and Constance Bainbridge Truxtun Robertson. She moved to Augusta with her parents and younger sister, Ethel, after World War II.
Cornelia was a member of the Junior League of Augusta and the Suburban Garden Club. She was a lifelong member of Church of the Good Shepherd and active on the Altar Guild and Wedding Guild. A graduate of Richmond Academy in 1960 and of Augusta College, Summa Cum Laude, in 1979, she was known to love a challenge and had a competitive spirit, achieving the honor of Bridge Life Master and the distinction of Master Gardener. Of all her pursuits and accomplishments, her family was her greatest passion. Her most cherished roles included wife of 59 years to her beloved husband "Pete", Mom to her loving daughters, and "Nene" to her grandchildren and many others.
She is survived by her husband, Pete, as well as her two daughters, Pamela Robertson Verdery Comport (Russell) of Edisto Island, SC and Catherine Crawford Verdery Ryan (Richard) of Augusta, GA.; and grandchildren Lt. JG Justin Adrian Comport, Kimberley Ashley Comport, Katherine Verdery Ryan, Hannah Mikell Ryan, Sarah Crawford Ryan, and John Brantley Ryan. She is also survived by her sister Ethel Robertson Boyle (Steve), brother Lyman Hall Robertson, Jr. (Mallory), sister Mary Mikell Robertson Spence (Jack), and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Suggested memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Augusta, GA 30909.
The family would also like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. David Zaas, Dr. Alice Boylan, the entire staff at MUSC, and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to her.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
