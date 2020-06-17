Mrs. Cornelia Rivers Holmes
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Cornelia Rivers Holmes, entered into rest June 14, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Chauncey A. Scott pastor and the Rev. Stanley Dicks eulogist. Social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Holmes, a native of Aiken County attended Bettis Academy. Survivors include three sons, James Holmes of Maryland; Rev. John Willie(Zelmon) Holmes and Eric (Marie) Holmes of Augusta, GA 16 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren, 2 nieces, Annie Helen Rivers and Debbie Rivers, a nephew, James "Ricky" (Jackie) Rivers, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.