1/1
Council "Wayne" Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Council's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Council "Wayne" Ingram
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Mr. Council (Wayne) Ingram, 73, husband of Mrs. Betty Stanford Ingram.
Wayne joined the U.S. Army in October 1966 and served his country proudly until he retired in June 1987.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Ronnie Ingram (Angel Kent); daughter: Angela Ingram (James Rosser); grandchildren: Brandon Ingram (Robin Gorton), Christopher Ingram, Makayla Johnson (Adam), Mackenzie Kent, Madison Kent, Christopher Kent; great-granddaughters: Cora Jane Ingram, Aaliyah Gropp; sisters: MaryAnn Carter (Paul), Nancy Fisher (Archie); sister-in-law: Shirley Ingram and brother-in-law: Wayne Beaver. He was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Frances Ingram; brother: James Ingram and sister: Elizabeth Beaver.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved