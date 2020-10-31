Council "Wayne" Ingram
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Mr. Council (Wayne) Ingram, 73, husband of Mrs. Betty Stanford Ingram.
Wayne joined the U.S. Army in October 1966 and served his country proudly until he retired in June 1987.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Ronnie Ingram (Angel Kent); daughter: Angela Ingram (James Rosser); grandchildren: Brandon Ingram (Robin Gorton), Christopher Ingram, Makayla Johnson (Adam), Mackenzie Kent, Madison Kent, Christopher Kent; great-granddaughters: Cora Jane Ingram, Aaliyah Gropp; sisters: MaryAnn Carter (Paul), Nancy Fisher (Archie); sister-in-law: Shirley Ingram and brother-in-law: Wayne Beaver. He was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Frances Ingram; brother: James Ingram and sister: Elizabeth Beaver.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
